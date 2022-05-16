Kinder Morgan-operated (NYSE:KMI) Gulf Coast Express Pipeline announced an open season Monday to solicit commitments for an expansion project on the system that would increase natural gas deliveries from the Permian Basin to south Texas markets.

Upon achieving a final investment decision, the project will increase the pipeline's capacity by nearly 570M cf/day; the target in-service date for the project is December 1, 2023.

The GCX pipeline is jointly owned by subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan (KMI) with a 34% stake, DCP Midstream (DCP) with a 25% ownership interest, an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners with 25%, and Kinetik Holdings (KNTK) with a 16% stake.

