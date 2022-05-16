Greenidge Generation Q1 earnings jump from a year ago, slip from Q4
May 16, 2022 4:36 PM ETGreenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Greenidge Generation Holdings (NASDAQ:GREE) Q1 total revenue of $37.7M exceeded the sole analyst estimate of $36.9M and jumped 240% from a year ago. Still, it fell from $44.3M in Q4 2021.
- Cryptocurrency datacenter revenue of $23.2M vs. $33.7M in Q4 and $9.00M in Q1 2021. Power and capacity revenue of $5.92M rose from $2.17M in Q4 and from $2.07M in Q1 2021. The company also had $8.50M of revenue from services and other vs. no revenue from that segment in Q4 2021 or Q1 2021.
- Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.01 came in better than the sole analyst estimate of -$0.10 and declined from $0.02 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $9.2M increased from $4.2M in Q1 2021 and declined from $19.1M in Q4 2021.
- During April 2022, Greenidge (GREE) produced 197 bitcoin (BTC-USD). As of April 30, 2022, the company had 1.6 EH/s of mining capacity from 19,600 miners. About 22% of the capacity was located at the company's Spartanburg, South Carolina, facility, which was acquired and started operations in December 2022.
