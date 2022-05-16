Homology Medicines GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $1.52

May 16, 2022 4:39 PM ETHomology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Homology Medicines press release (NASDAQ:FIXX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $1.52.
  • Collaboration revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 were $0.8 million, compared to $29.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Collaboration revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2021 included the recognition of approximately $28.5 million of deferred revenue and reimbursement of R&D expenses as a result of concluding the Company’s collaboration with Novartis.
  • As of March 31, 2022, Homology had approximately $256.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
