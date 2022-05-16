Agco resumes majority of production activities after ransomware cyber attack
May 16, 2022 4:42 PM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Agco (NYSE:AGCO) said Monday its efforts to restore systems and operations are continuing successfully after a ransomware cyber attack was discovered on May 5.
- Majority of the affected production sites and parts operations resumed activities last week or on Monday.
- The remaining sites are expected to begin operations this week, such that all factories and parts operations are operating by the end of the week.
- AGCO also said there had been data exfiltration due to the cyber attack.
- The firm is still evaluating the scope of the data loss. AGCO does not have retail operations, and therefore no privacy-protected consumer data.
- AGCO expects to be able to mitigate production loss from the cyber attack by increasing output over the rest of 2022.
- Damage from the cyber attack could require more in-depth remediation and recovery than is currently expected.