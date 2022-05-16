TherapeuticsMD quarterly net loss widens 24% on bottom line miss
May 16, 2022 4:47 PM ETTherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) saw its Q1 2022 net loss widen 24% to $49M (-$5.69 basic and diluted share) compared to the prior-year period weighed down by a $8.4M loss on extinguishment of debt
- The net loss was a miss while revenue of ~$19.3M, around a 3% year-over-year-decline, was a beat.
- TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) also said it was hurt in the quarter by manufacturing issues related to its Annovera birth control ring, its top-selling product.
- Operating expenses of $40.7M was a ~9% drop from Q1 2021.
