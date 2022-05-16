UGI Corp. (NYSE:UGI) said Monday it will fully fund the first set of renewable natural gas projects under development in South Dakota by the MBL Bioenergy joint venture between UGI, Sevana Bioenergy and California Bioenergy.

The project will represent more than $70M of investment by MBL Bioenergy, all to be provided by UGI (UGI).

The first set of projects will be built at three farms located north of Sioux Falls, S.D., and is expected to generate 300M cf/year of RNG once completed in 2024.

Dairy waste from the farms will be anaerobically digested and then piped to a central upgrading facility before it is delivered into the interstate natural gas system near Dell Rapids, S.D.

