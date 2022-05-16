Tiger Global exits Netflix in Q1, cuts stakes in Zoom, Robinhood

  • Tiger Global, the hedge fund owned by billionaire investor Chase Coleman, has exited its position in streaming service Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to a 13F filing Monday.
  • Moreover, it lowered stakes in Doordash (DASH) to 8.2M shares from 11.6M, Futu (FUTU) to 2.5M from 4.2M, JD.com (JD) to 48.8M from 53.73M, Robinhood (HOOD) to 2.9M from 13.7M, Roblox (RBLX) to 2.62M from 4.6M and Zoom (ZM) to 1.04M from 6.1M.
  • Meanwhile, the fund took a new stake in fintech firm Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) (13.8M shares).
  • Increased stakes in 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) to 17.7M shares from 13.8M, Block (SQ) to 2.74M from 1.4M and Carvana (CVNA) to 8.5M from 7.2M,
  • In the beginning of May, Tiger Global was on track for its worst year ever.
