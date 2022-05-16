NYSE to begin delisting proceedings for Weidai stock
May 16, 2022 4:52 PM ETWeidai Ltd. (WEI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NYSE on Monday said it will begin proceedings to delist the American depositary shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI).
- Trading in WEI's ADSs was suspended after market close on May 16.
- NYSE decided to delist the ADSs as WEI was not in compliance with the continued listing standard, requiring listed firms to maintain an average market cap. of at least $15M over 30 trading days.
- WEI has the right to a review of this decision.
- NYSE will apply to the SEC to delist the ADSs once all applicable procedures are completed, including any appeal by WEI.
- WEI in Mar. had regained compliance with NYSE's continued listing rule.