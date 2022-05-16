Icosavax GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses by $0.11, revenue of $0.58M misses by $0.49M
May 16, 2022 4:57 PM ETIcosavax, Inc. (ICVX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Icosavax press release (NASDAQ:ICVX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.60 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $0.58M (-71.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.49M.
- “Icosavax looks forward to announcing topline, interim Phase 1/1b data for IVX-121 in RSV, in June. Contingent on favorable data from this readout, we then plan to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of our first combination vaccine candidate and lead program, IVX-A12, for RSV and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) in the second half of the year,” said Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax. “We believe a combination RSV/hMPV vaccine represents a significant opportunity to address two leading causes of pneumonia, each of which currently lack an approved vaccine. As such, we look forward to providing additional corporate and clinical updates in coming months as we work towards our vision of creating pan-respiratory and combination vaccines.”