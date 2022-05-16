Gates Foundation exits Alphabet, pares Microsoft, Walmart, Berkshire holdings

May 16, 2022 4:58 PM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOGL), WMT, BRK.BUPS, MSFT, FDXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor27 Comments

  • Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust exits its holdings in Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), shedding 62K of class A shares and 62K of class C shares in the first quarter of 2022, according to its latest 13F filing.
  • The philanthropic foundation's trust also pared its holdings in Microsoft (MSFT) to 945K shares from ~1.94M, in Walmart (NYSE:WMT) to 3.02M shares from 6.92M, and in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) class B shares to 28.7M shares from 33.7M.
  • Its stake in FedEx (FDX) dropped to 534K shares from 1.49M and in United Parcel Service (UPS) to 741K shares from 2.28M.
