Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) beat expectations on top and bottom lines with its first-quarter earnings, as a decline in overall users was offset somewhat by a boost in users paying the company for online music.

Total revenues fell more than 15% year-over-year, to 6.64 billion yuan (about $1.05 billion). Revenues from music subscriptions, though, rose 17.8% to 1.99 billion yuan (about $314 million).

Attributable net profit on an adjusted basis was 899 million yuan (about $142 million).

Mobile monthly active users for online music fell 1.8% to 604 million, amid churn and reduced marketing spending, and mobile MAU in social entertainment fell faster, by 27.7% to 162 million. But paying users for online music jumped 31.7%to 80.2 million amid some improvement in paying user loyalty. Paying users for social entertainment fell 26.5% to 8.3 million.

Monthly average revenue per paying user in online music fell 10.8% to 8.3 yuan, while monthly ARPPU in social entertainment rose 8.1% to 161.8 yuan.

"Despite the headwinds in an evolving market landscape, which resulted in a year-over-year decline in total revenues, our efforts to optimize cost structure and improve operating efficiency led to improved profitability quarter-over-quarter," says Executive Chairman Cussion Pang.

In an update to its 2021 share repurchase program, the company says it's bought about 73.3 million American Depositary Shares on the open market for total cash of about $674 million.

Tencent Music stock is up 0.7% after hours.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.