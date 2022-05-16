AnPac Bio-Medical Science GAAP EPS of -$1.37, revenue of $2.82M
May 16, 2022
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science press release (NASDAQ:ANPC): FY GAAP EPS of -$1.37.
- Revenue of $2.82M (-12.3% Y/Y).
- Dr. Chris Yu, Co-CEO and Co-Chairman of AnPac Bio commented: “In 2021, we continue to lay a strong foundation in innovation, product development, clinical trial validations, and medical device certifications for growth in the next few years. We built up a strong global lead in multi-cancer screening and detection sample size and data, with the global number one ranking in multi-cancer test volume by US market firm Frost-Sullivan. Our on-going cancer test follow-up study, whose enrollment at 26,372 individuals at the end of 2021, is one of the largest studies in the world for multi- cancer test studies and continues to generate strong clinical validations for our CDA technology at medical institutions and hospitals for confirmed cancer and pre-cancer cases for individuals who had tested initially using our CDA tests during general population cancer screening and risk assessment. Moving forward, we will continue efforts to reduce our costs, including general and administrative costs, and make strong efforts in our marketing and sales.”