Land & Buildings takes new stakes in Alexandria Real Estate, WeWork

  • Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management takes new stakes in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), at ~113K shares, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) at 344K shares, and Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) at ~219K shares, during Q1 2022, according to the firm's latest 13F filing. The investment company also added a new stake in office space firm WeWork (NYSE:WE) with 702K shares.
  • The company exited its stake in Americold Realty (COLD) and VICI Properties (VICI) and Caesars Entertainment after VICI bought Caesars.
  • It also increased its stakes in Sun Communities (SUI) to 143K shares from ~80K, and in Ventas (VTR) to ~876K from 651K.
  • Cuts stakes in LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to 4.75M shares from 6.54M shares, and in Retail Opportunity Investment (ROIC) to 1.54M shares from 3.08M shares.
  • In April, Land & Buildings withdrew its nomination of Litt to Ventas's (VTR) board after it wasn't able to garner enough support from the VTR shareholders.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.