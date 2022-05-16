Land & Buildings takes new stakes in Alexandria Real Estate, WeWork
- Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investment Management takes new stakes in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), at ~113K shares, Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) at 344K shares, and Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP) at ~219K shares, during Q1 2022, according to the firm's latest 13F filing. The investment company also added a new stake in office space firm WeWork (NYSE:WE) with 702K shares.
- The company exited its stake in Americold Realty (COLD) and VICI Properties (VICI) and Caesars Entertainment after VICI bought Caesars.
- It also increased its stakes in Sun Communities (SUI) to 143K shares from ~80K, and in Ventas (VTR) to ~876K from 651K.
- Cuts stakes in LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to 4.75M shares from 6.54M shares, and in Retail Opportunity Investment (ROIC) to 1.54M shares from 3.08M shares.
- In April, Land & Buildings withdrew its nomination of Litt to Ventas's (VTR) board after it wasn't able to garner enough support from the VTR shareholders.