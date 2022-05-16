Engaged Capital adds to NCR Corp. stake in Q1
- Engaged Capital added its stake in ATM-maker NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) in Q1, according to a 13F filing.
- The activist hedge fund, run by Glen Welling, reduced its stake in SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR).
- Recall late last month, NCR jumped on report of multiple buyout interest. NCR rose on a report that the company had attracted takeover interest from at least six parties as the ATM maker explored alternatives.
- NCR added announced in March that it add Welling to its board.
- NCR announced in early February that it started a strategic review that could include the sale of the company or some of its businesses, a spinoff, or other structural changes.