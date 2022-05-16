Engaged Capital adds to NCR Corp. stake in Q1

May 16, 2022 5:17 PM ETNCR Corporation (NCR), STKL, EVH, NEWRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

An NCR ATM cash machine on a wall in leeds city centre

Philip Openshaw/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Engaged Capital added its stake in ATM-maker NCR Corp. (NYSE:NCR) in Q1, according to a 13F filing.
  • The activist hedge fund, run by Glen Welling, reduced its stake in SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL), Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR).
  • Recall late last month, NCR jumped on report of multiple buyout interest. NCR rose on a report that the company had attracted takeover interest from at least six parties as the ATM maker explored alternatives.
  • NCR added announced in March that it add Welling to its board.
  • NCR announced in early February that it started a strategic review that could include the sale of the company or some of its businesses, a spinoff, or other structural changes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.