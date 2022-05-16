Brinker International CEO, president Wyman Roberts to retire
May 16, 2022 5:20 PM ETBrinker International, Inc. (EAT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) said Monday Wyman Roberts will retire as CEO and president, president of Chili's Grill & Bar and as a member of EAT's board effective Jun. 5.
- Roberts will continue to serve EAT in an advisory role for 12 months.
- EAT appointed Kevin Hochman as president and CEO of the company, president of Chili's, and as a member of the board effective Jun. 6.
- Hochman most recently served as president and chief concept officer of KFC, U.S., and concurrently served as president of Pizza Hut, U.S.