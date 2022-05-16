JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) are among eight solar panel manufacturers (NYSEARCA:TAN) that are required by the U.S. Department of Commerce to provide further information about their operations as part of the agency's ongoing investigation on whether they are evading U.S. tariffs on China-made solar products.

The probe also includes Longi Green Energy Technology, the world's largest solar company by market capitalization, Trina Solar and Hanwha Q CELLS.

If the government probe finds evidence of circumvention, tariffs on cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam could be set at 50%-250% and be applied retroactively, potentially coming into effect from November 2021, which is causing widespread module sourcing challenges.

The Solar Energy Industries Association has said the investigation could cause a drop of 24 GW of planned U.S. solar capacity in the next two years.

The Biden administration has until August 30 to issue preliminary findings, but with some companies reporting canceled or delayed solar panels, the industry is seeking a speedier resolution.