David Tepper's Appaloosa buys more Uber in Q1, exits Alliance Data
May 16, 2022 5:23 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), ET, FB, BFHDKS, EQT, M, GT, FL, ARBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper's Appaloosa has increased its holdings in ride-hailing app Uber (NYSE:UBER) to 2.02M shares in the first quarter vs. 225K in Q4 2021, according to a 13F filing dated Monday.
- Cut stakes in Antero Resources (AR) to 1.98M shares from 2.85M, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to 9.2M from 12.4M, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to 3.3M from 5.2M, Macy's (M) to 7.9M from 10.1M, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to 890K from 1.1M and EQT (EQT) to 3.94M from 4.9M.
- Exited from D R Horton (DHR), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), Foot Locker (FL) and Alliance Data (NYSE:BFH).
- Last week, (May 10) David Tepper said he's covered his Nasdaq short.