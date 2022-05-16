David Tepper's Appaloosa buys more Uber in Q1, exits Alliance Data

May 16, 2022 5:23 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), ET, FB, BFHDKS, EQT, M, GT, FL, ARBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor4 Comments

Financial Analyst Working on a Computer with Multi-Monitor Workstation with Real-Time Stocks, Commodities and Foreign Exchange Charts. Businessman Works in Investment Bank City Office at Night.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper's Appaloosa has increased its holdings in ride-hailing app Uber (NYSE:UBER) to 2.02M shares in the first quarter vs. 225K in Q4 2021, according to a 13F filing dated Monday.
  • Cut stakes in Antero Resources (AR) to 1.98M shares from 2.85M, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) to 9.2M from 12.4M, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) to 3.3M from 5.2M, Macy's (M) to 7.9M from 10.1M, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) to 890K from 1.1M and EQT (EQT) to 3.94M from 4.9M.
  • Exited from D R Horton (DHR), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), Foot Locker (FL) and Alliance Data (NYSE:BFH).
  • Last week, (May 10) David Tepper said he's covered his Nasdaq short.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.