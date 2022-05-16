Nu Holdings stock climbs after Q1 revenue rises more than expected

May 16, 2022 5:29 PM ETNu Holdings Ltd. (NU)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

  • Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) stock is rising 5.1% in Monday after-hours trading after the Brazil-based digital bank that operates as NuBank posted better-than-expected Q1 revenue and saw its average revenue per active customer rise from the previous quarter.
  • Q1 adjusted net income of $10.1M vs. $3.2M in Q4.
  • Q1 total revenue of $877.2M vs. $653.4M consensus and $635.9M in Q4 2021.
  • Added 5.7M customers in the quarter, bringing its total number of customers to 59.6M customers in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. That compared with 5.8M customers added in the previous quarter.
  • Average revenue per active customer was $6.7 vs. $5.6 in Q4 2021. Activity rate increased to 78% from 76.3% in the previous quarter.
  • Conference call at 6:00 PM ET.
