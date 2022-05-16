Ginkgo Bioworks sees quarterly net loss widen dramatically following jump in expenses
- Q1 2022 net loss for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) increased 692% to $590.5M compared to the prior-year period due to significant increases in R&D, and general and administrative expenses.
- Revenue of ~168.4M, a ~282% year-over-year increase, beat on the top line. The net loss -- GAAP EPS of -$0.37, missed on the bottom line.
- R&D expenses increased 442% in the quarter to $322.7M compared to Q1 2021, while general and administrative expenses rose $434.8M from ~$17.9M.
- The cell programming platform developer also boosted its full-year revenue guidance for Total revenue from to $375M-$390M from $325M-$340M ($341.3M consensus).
