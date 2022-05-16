Ginkgo Bioworks sees quarterly net loss widen dramatically following jump in expenses

May 16, 2022 5:36 PM ETGinkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Q1 2022 net loss for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) increased 692% to $590.5M compared to the prior-year period due to significant increases in R&D, and general and administrative expenses.
  • Revenue of ~168.4M, a ~282% year-over-year increase, beat on the top line. The net loss -- GAAP EPS of -$0.37, missed on the bottom line.
  • R&D expenses increased 442% in the quarter to $322.7M compared to Q1 2021, while general and administrative expenses rose $434.8M from ~$17.9M.
  • The cell programming platform developer also boosted its full-year revenue guidance for Total revenue from to $375M-$390M from $325M-$340M ($341.3M consensus).
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA) as a strong sell.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.