Visionary Education Technology prices $17M IPO
May 16, 2022 5:45 PM ETVisionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Visionary Education Technology (VEDU) on Monday priced its $17M IPO of 4.25M shares at $4/share.
- The shares will list on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to start trading on May 17 under the ticker "VEDU".
- Underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 637.5K shares at the public offering price.
- The IPO is expected to close on or about May 19.
- Proceeds from the IPO will be used for public private partnership projects, course development of Max the Mutt College of Animation, Art and Design, program partnerships with other universities, vocational education, development of global market and distribution channels, staff development, and general corporate purposes.