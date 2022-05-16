Wall Street finished with a mixed performance on Monday, as the major averages wound their way through another uncertain session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq lost ground, while the Dow posted a fractional gain.

While most market segments ended the day lower, the energy sector remained a source of strength throughout the session. Higher prices for oil and gasoline prompted notable gains in names like Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Halliburton (HAL), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP) and APA Corp (APA).

Clear Secure (YOU) represented another standout gainer, driven higher by strong earnings news. Meanwhile, ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) broke to a new intraday 52-week high on a deal to be acquired.

Looking at some of the day's standout decliners, Chimerix (CMRX) lost three-fifths of its value after revealing massive changes in its drug development strategy. Elsewhere in the sector, Valneva (VALN) plunged to a new 52-week low after losing a deal in Europe.

Sector In Focus

The energy sector saw significant gains, boosted by an advance in oil prices and a continued surge in gasoline prices. The energy market has received a boost from inventory withdrawals in the past few weeks.

WTI crude rose more than 3% on the day to finish above $114 barrel. Meanwhile, U.S. gasoline futures topped $4 a gallon.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was among the best performers in the sector, climbing by nearly 6%. Halliburton (HAL) advanced 4%. Meanwhile, Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP) and APA Corp (APA) all rose about 3%.

Standout Gainer

The release of earnings news sparked a massive rally in Clear Secure (YOU). With the firm also unveiling a strong forecast for the current quarter, shares advanced almost 13% on the day.

The company, which operates a biometric travel document verification system, reported red ink for Q1, although the loss was not as wide as analysts had predicted. Revenue also exceeded projections, with top-line growth of 79%.

Looking ahead, the company predicted Q2 revenue of $99M to $101M. Analysts were looking for a figure around $94M.

YOU closed the session at $31.85, an advance of $3.63 on the day. The rally reversed losses seen earlier this month, with the stock recording its highest close since early January.

Standout Loser

Chimerix (CMRX) plummeted 60% after the biopharma company unveiled a series of moves meant to keep it afloat while it looks to push development of a drug aimed at fighting a certain type of brain and spinal cord tumor.

As part of its earnings announcement, the company revealed that it will terminate its development program for dociparstat sodium, or DSTAT.

At the same time, CMRX said has licensed exclusive rights to its smallpox antiviral Tembexa to Emergent BioSolutions (EBS). The deal includes a $225M upfront payment.

CMRX said it will now concentrate resources on ONC201, a product it is developing for the treatment of recurrent gliomas that harbor the H3 K27M mutation. Gliomas represent a kind of tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord.

With the company forced to narrow its developmental plan, CMRX plunged $2.58 to finish at $1.66. Shares also reached an intraday 52-week low of $1.60.

Shares had reached an all-time high of $11.57 last February.

Notable New High

ManTech International (MANT) jumped to a new 52-week high on news that it has reached a deal to be acquired by private equity firm Carlyle Group (CG). On the takeover agreement, shares rallied 15%.

Under the deal, CG agreed to buy the defense and government services contractor for $96 per share in cash. The agreement carries a total enterprise value of about $4.2B.

MANT finished Monday's trading at $94.29, a gain of $12.32 on the session. The stock also set an intraday 52-week high of $94.73.

Notable New Low

Shares of French biotech Valneva (VALN) fell off a cliff after European authorities announced that they intend to cancel a deal to purchase the firm's COVID vaccine. The stock dropped 20% on the news, falling to a new 52-week low.

In its deal, the European Commission had the right to terminate the contract if the vaccine did not receive marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency by the stated deadline. VALN now has 30 days from May 13 to get authorization or propose an acceptable remediation plan.

VALN dropped $5.11 to close at $19.80. During the session, shares set an intraday 52-week low of $19.45.

