Dan Loeb's Third Point adds stakes in CSX, Alcoa; exits Alphabet, Upstart
May 16, 2022
- Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC has added new stakes in rail services company CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) with ~7.39M shares, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) with ~2.38M shares, and petroleum producer Ovintiv (OVV) with 2.25M shares, according to its latest 13F filing.
- The investment firm exited Alphabet (GOOGL), Upstart Holdings (UPST), and Accenture (ACN).
- Increased stakes in EQT (EQT) to 8.95M shares from ~4.98M, in Zendesk (ZEN) to 1.90M shares from 1.30M, and in Hertz Global (HTZ) to 6.62M shares from ~6.00M.
- Reduced holdings in Amazon (AMZN) to 17.5K shares from 235K, in Intuit (INTU) to 725K shares from 1.15M, and in Microsoft (MSFT) to 500K shares from 1.6M.
