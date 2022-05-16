Dan Loeb's Third Point adds stakes in CSX, Alcoa; exits Alphabet, Upstart

May 16, 2022 5:49 PM ET

Aluminum Maker Alcoa Plans To Cut 15,000 Jobs

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

  • Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC has added new stakes in rail services company CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) with ~7.39M shares, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) with ~2.38M shares, and petroleum producer Ovintiv (OVV) with 2.25M shares, according to its latest 13F filing.
  • The investment firm exited Alphabet (GOOGL), Upstart Holdings (UPST), and Accenture (ACN).
  • Increased stakes in EQT (EQT) to 8.95M shares from ~4.98M, in Zendesk (ZEN) to 1.90M shares from 1.30M, and in Hertz Global (HTZ) to 6.62M shares from ~6.00M.
  • Reduced holdings in Amazon (AMZN) to 17.5K shares from 235K, in Intuit (INTU) to 725K shares from 1.15M, and in Microsoft (MSFT) to 500K shares from 1.6M.
  • Previously (May 8), Third Point increased Shell stake in Q1, added Glencore long position
