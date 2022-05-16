Elliott Management exits Santander Consumer, Dell in Q1
May 16, 2022 5:52 PM ETBanco Santander, S.A. (SAN), DELL, HTA, DOARNCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Elliot Management has exited its positions in financial services firm Santander Consumer (NYSE:SAN) USA and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to a 13F filing dated Monday.
- The hedge funded also got rid of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in Q1.
- Meanwhile, it opened new positions in Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA), with a stake of 3.3M shares, as well as Arconic (ARNC) for 550K shares.
- In Sept. 2021, Elliott Management reportedly pared SoftBank stake for a profit.