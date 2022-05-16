Elliott Management exits Santander Consumer, Dell in Q1

May 16, 2022 5:52 PM ETBanco Santander, S.A. (SAN), DELL, HTA, DOARNCBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Close Up Shot of a Computer Monitor Screen with Real-Time Stocks, Commodities and Exchange Market Charts and Tickers on a Multi-Display Workstation in a Financial Business Office.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Elliot Management has exited its positions in financial services firm Santander Consumer (NYSE:SAN) USA and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) during the first quarter, according to a 13F filing dated Monday.
  • The hedge funded also got rid of Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) in Q1.
  • Meanwhile, it opened new positions in Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA), with a stake of 3.3M shares, as well as Arconic (ARNC) for 550K shares.
  • In Sept. 2021, Elliott Management reportedly pared SoftBank stake for a profit.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.