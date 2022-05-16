Sundial Growers reports Q1 results
May 16, 2022 5:55 PM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sundial Growers press release (NASDAQ:SNDL): Q1 Revenue of C$17.6M (+78.0% Q/Q).
- Net loss was improved to C$38M for the first quarter of 2022 compared to a $134.4M net loss in the first quarter of 2021, an improvement of 72%.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss of C$0.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of C$3.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, largely driven by central bank interest rate changes and fair value adjustments related to the SunStream joint venture.
- C$1B of cash, marketable securities, and long-term investments and no outstanding debt at March 31, 2022; C$361 million of unrestricted cash at May 13, 2022.
- Shares -4.52% AH.