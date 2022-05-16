Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) said Monday that it filed its proposed Carolinas Carbon Plan, which outlines a path for the company to achieve 70% carbon dioxide emissions reduction by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050. with the North Carolina Utilities Commission.

Duke Energy (DUK) said the plan calls for more than triple the current level of solar, the diversification of renewables with wind resources, and significant growth in energy storage by 2035 to 3,700-5,900 MW to support renewables.

The company noted it has retired two-thirds of its coal plants in North Carolina and South Carolina, with plans to retire the rest by 2035 and use a "diverse, all-of-the-above mix of solar, storage, natural gas, wind and small modular nuclear generation, as well as energy efficiency programs and other measures to help customers reduce their energy use."

Duke (DUK) said customers would see "minimal costs" from implementation of the carbon plan over the next two years, with the average annual bill impact projected at 1.9%-2.7% each year through 2035.

Duke Energy (DUK) is "doing a tremendous job generating value for its shareholders despite accelerating capex requirements, negative free cash flow and a high debt load," Leo Nelissen writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.