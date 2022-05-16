ValueAct adds stake in TopBuild, cuts stake in Trinity Industries
May 16, 2022 6:04 PM ETTrinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), BLDNSIT, BHC, KKR, SLM, STXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- ValueAct Holdings added a new stake in construction products distributor TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) with 214K shares in the first quarter of 2021, according to its latest 13F filing.
- The investment firm increased its holdings in KKR (KKR) to 22.6M shares from 22.1M and in Insight Enterprises (NSIT) to 3.54M shares from 3.32M.
- Meanwhile, the firm cut its stake in railcar leasing and services company Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to ~91K shares from 3.87M. It also trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology (STX) to 13.4M shares from 15.5M, in SLM Corp. (SLM) to 13.9M shares from 14.6M, and in Bausch Health (BHC) to 14.4M shares from 15.6M.
