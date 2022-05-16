A regulatory filing related to a going-public SPAC transaction for Donald Trump's media company underlined the venture's dependence on the former president, listing his popularity as a key pillar of its appeal and revealing that outspoken Republican must give the company at least six hours of exclusivity for any post he makes.

The information was included in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission related to a merger deal Trump Media & Technology Group has with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), a SPAC slated to take Trump's media company public. The firm includes the former president's Truth Social platform, meant to offer a MAGA alternative to Twitter (TWTR) and other social media offerings.

The document detailed that the former president may use other social platforms, but he is obligated to post on Truth Social first. He must then wait at least six hours before using another outlet.

"President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on TruthSocial and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours. Thereafter, he is free to post on any site to which he has access," the firm stated in the filing.

The registration statement also spotlighted the media venture's reliance on Trump as an attraction for potential users.

"While TMTG believes there is sufficient demand for a true free speech platform, the image, reputation, popularity and talent of its chairman, President Trump, will be important factors to its success," the company said.

The firm added: "If President Trump becomes less popular or there are further controversies that damage his credibility or the desire of people to use a platform associated with him, and from which he will derive financial benefit, TMTG’s results of operations could be adversely affected."

DWAC rallied about 9% on Monday following the filing of the registration statement, a key step towards closing an eventual SPAC deal. The transaction is now expected in the second half of the year.

The stock took a step back earlier this month after Elon Musk agreed to purchase Twitter (TWTR). The move came on speculation that the billionaire would allow Trump back on the platform once he took over.

Musk has said he would reverse the former president's ban, which the Tesla boss called a "morally bad decision, and foolish in the extreme."

DWAC rebounded late last week as Musk put his deal to acquire TWTR on hold. On Monday, Musk said he could be interested in pushing forward with the transaction at a lower price.