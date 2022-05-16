Boeing's (NYSE:BA) biggest airline customer in China said it removed more than 100 737 MAX jets from its fleet plans through the end of 2024, Bloomberg reports, citing uncertainty over deliveries.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Chairman Ma Xu Lun reportedly told an investor briefing that the aircraft would be excluded from fleet deliveries, after having outlined plans in March to rapidly expand its 737 MAX fleet, saying 39 were due to arrive this year toward a total of 103 deliveries through 2024.

None of China's state-owned carriers have said when or if they might resume taking the MAX once it is officially back in service.

China Southern (ZNH) and its eight subsidiaries form the country's largest airline by passenger volume, carrying 98.5M in 2021 and operating 878 commercial jets as of year-end 2021.

Boeing (BA) shares finished Monday's trading -2.5% and recently touched two-year lows following a string of disappointing news.