Berkshire Hathaway takes 2.5% stake in Citi in Q1, exits Wells Fargo
May 16, 2022 6:31 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C), WFCSTOR, RPRX, VZ, ATVI, CVX, BMY, ABBV, HPQ, OXY, BRK.A, BRK.BBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor32 Comments
- Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), the investment giant built by Warren Buffett, disclosed a new stake in Citigroup (NYSE:C) with ~55.2M shares, amounting to ~2.5% of Citi's outstanding shares, it acquired in the first quarter of 2022, according to Berkshire's 13F filing.
- The company had already disclosed large stakes in Occidental (OXY), now amounting 136.4M shares or ~15% of the petroleum company's stock, and HP Inc. (HPQ) at 104.5M shares, or 9.9% of the company.
- Berkshire (BRK.B) exited Abbvie (ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squib (BMY) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).
- Increased holdings: Chevron (CVX) to 159M shares from 38.2M; Activision Blizzard (ATVI) to 64.3M shares from 14.7M shares; and Floor & Decor to 4.78M shares from ~844K.
- Reduced holdings: Verizon Communications (VZ) to 1.38M shares from ~159M; Store Capital (STOR) to ~14.8M shares from 24.4M ; and Royalty Pharma (RPRX) to ~1.50M shares from ~8.65M shares.
- Previously (May 4) Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) buys another 5.9M Occidental shares