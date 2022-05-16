Sundial Growers down in after-hours trading despite narrowing quarterly loss
May 16, 2022 6:54 PM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has lost ~8% in post-market trading even as the Canadian cannabis company narrowed its Q1 2022 net loss 72% to C$38M compared to the prior-year period.
- Revenue from dried flower, vapes, oil, edibles and concentrates of $10.9M in the quarter was a ~7% drop from Q1 2021.
- Average net selling price per gram in the quarter was C$2.60 in compared to C$2.48 per gram in year-ago period. There were also fewer price discounts and concessions.
- The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of C$423M.
