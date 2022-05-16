Sundial Growers down in after-hours trading despite narrowing quarterly loss

May 16, 2022 6:54 PM ETSundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) has lost ~8% in post-market trading even as the Canadian cannabis company narrowed its Q1 2022 net loss 72% to C$38M compared to the prior-year period.
  • Revenue from dried flower, vapes, oil, edibles and concentrates of $10.9M in the quarter was a ~7% drop from Q1 2021.
  • Average net selling price per gram in the quarter was C$2.60 in compared to C$2.48 per gram in year-ago period. There were also fewer price discounts and concessions.
  • The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of C$423M.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Alan Sumler views Sundial Growers (SNDL) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.