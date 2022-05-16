Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) said Monday it entered into a joint venture agreement with Caracara Services to develop a strategic acid gas treatment and carbon sequestration facility in west Texas' Delaware Basin; financial terms are not disclosed.

The Brazos Amine Treater joint venture also entered into a gas treating agreement with some Battalion Oil (BATL) subsidiaries for gas production from the company's Monument Draw area.

The company said the facility would have an initial capacity of ~30M cf/day as part of Phase 1 and designed to treat natural gas for carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide with combined concentrations up to 10%; after treating, the facility would deliver sweet gas back to Battalion (BATL), who would redeliver to dedicated third-party midstream providers.

Caracara will provide all remaining capital for the construction of the facility and associated infrastructure, while Battalion (BATL) contributes a wellbore with an approved permit for the injection of acid gas and surface land for the facility with road access rights; the JV has targeted an in-service date of March 2023.

