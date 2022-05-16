David Einhorn's Greenlight adds Southwestern Energy, International Seaways

May 16, 2022 6:57 PM ETInternational Seaways, Inc. (INSW), SWNSONO, JACK, GRBK, TSLA, SNXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments

Natural gas flame

straga/iStock via Getty Images

  • Greenlight Capital took a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), amounting to ~2.53M shares, as well as new holdings in International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), ~1.02M shares, and TD Synnex (SNX) with ~168K shares, according to its latest 13F filing.
  • The company exited its stakes in Jack in the Box (JACK) and Sonos (SONO). Also gone from its investments are puts on 100K Tesla shares (TSLA).
  • The hedge fund firm reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to ~17.0M shares from 17.4M shares.
  • Previously (Feb. 14), Greenlight Capital takes positions in Intel, Discovery
