David Einhorn's Greenlight adds Southwestern Energy, International Seaways
May 16, 2022 6:57 PM ET
- Greenlight Capital took a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), amounting to ~2.53M shares, as well as new holdings in International Seaways (NYSE:INSW), ~1.02M shares, and TD Synnex (SNX) with ~168K shares, according to its latest 13F filing.
- The company exited its stakes in Jack in the Box (JACK) and Sonos (SONO). Also gone from its investments are puts on 100K Tesla shares (TSLA).
- The hedge fund firm reduced its stake in Green Brick Partners (GRBK) to ~17.0M shares from 17.4M shares.
