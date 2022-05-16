Baby formula imports allowed under FDA guidance to address nationwide shortage

  • The U.S. FDA early Monday evening issued guidance that will allow international manufacturers of baby formula to export their product to the U.S.
  • The agency said it has now put "flexibilities" in place to allow this to happen in the face of a nationwide shortage of formula.
  • In addition, the FDA said it would not object if domestic manufacturers were to distribute product that was made for export.
  • "The agency intends to prioritize submissions for products that can demonstrate the safety and nutritional adequacy and have the largest volume of product available and/or those who can get product onto U.S. shelves the quickest," the FDA said, adding it is already in discussions with some companies.
  • On May 12, President Biden met with officials from the country's four largest formula manufacturers, Abbott (NYSE:ABT), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) (OTCPK:RBGLY), Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO), and Gerber Products of Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) to address the ongoing issue.
