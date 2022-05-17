Outdoor griddle maker Blackstone reports 1Q revenue, reiterates 2022 outlook

Outdoor griddle maker Blackstone Products, which is going public through SPAC Ackrell Partners I Co (NASDAQ:ACKIU), reported Q1 revenue and reiterated its outlook for the year.

Blackstone reported Q1 revenue rose 28% to about $128 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 37% to approximately $19 million, according to a statement. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for 2022 of $608 million and adjusted EBITDA OF $81 million.

Blackstone Products announced a deal to go public through SPAC Ackrell Products in December a transaction expected to give the combined company an enterprise value of $900M.The public listing for the maker of the outdoor flattop griddle, follows public debuts for more traditional grill makers Weber Inc. (WEBR) and Traeger Inc. (COOK) last summer.

"Blackstone is really disruptive because we cook breakfast, lunch and dinner, we cook all three meals," CEO Roger Dahle told Seeking Alpha in an interview. "We are right on the tipping point of becoming the replacement, the go to replacement" for traditional outside grills. "For cooking every single day people want to buy at Blackstone."

"We are working very hard to not be a seasonal business," Dahle added. "We are trying to stretch our the traditional Memorial Day to Labor Day timeframe."

Blackstone plans to use the estimated $280 million in proceeds from the SPAC deal to expand geographically outside of the U.S, according to Dahle, who said that that TikTok videos of Blackstone griddles have over one billion views. The combined company, which had previously announced its intention to list on Nasdaq, will instead transfer the listing to the NYSE and will trade under the symbol "BLKS." The SPAC deal is expected to be completed in 2Q.

"I'd really like to ramp up my international sales as fast as I can, take some investment money and get it to work overseas," Dahle said.

Last month, Blackstone Products reported Q4 results ahead of planned merger with SPAC Ackrell.