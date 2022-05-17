Tellurian's (NYSE:TELL) proposed 37-mile pipeline intended to supply the proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas terminal in Louisiana cleared a draft environmental review by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, S&P Global Platts reported on Monday.

FERC staff reportedly determined the project would result in some adverse environmental impacts but not significant with recommended mitigation measures.

The project, which would supply gas to the Driftwood LNG terminal, would involve dual 42-inch diameter pipelines and a 211K hp electric compressor station, and have a nominal gas transportation capacity of 5.4B cf/day.

Tellurian (TELL) has secured enough commercial support to reach a final investment decision on Driftwood LNG, and gave the go-ahead to contractor Bechtel in March to launch limited construction of the project' first phase.

Tellurian's (TELL) Driftwood LNG could become highly profitable as long as LNG markets remain strong, but there are "considerable execution and financing risks," Jonathan Weber writes in an analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.