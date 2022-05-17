Asia-Pacific stocks higher as Hong Kong stocks led gains regionally

Japan +0.34%.

China +0.37%. China economic growth forecasts continue to be cut in the wake of ZeroCovid lockdown policy.

Hong Kong +2.44%

Australia +0.28%. Australia data - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence 89.3 (prior 90.5).

The Reserve Bank of Australia could further increase interest rates to ensure that inflation in the country “returns to the target over time,.” minutes from the central bank’s May meeting showed Tuesday. The country had announced its first rate hike in more than a decade.

India +1.16%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 26.76 points or 0.08% at 32223.41, S&P 500 fell -15.87 points or -0.39% at 4008.03, while Nasdaq fell -142.2 points or -1.20% at 11662.80.

Singapore data - April NODX +6.4% y/y (expected +6.7) & -3.3% m/m (expected -1.3).

Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hike its cash rate by 50bps next week - preview.

Oil prices were lower in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.36% to $113.83 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.46% to $113.68 per barrel.

Gold prices were little changed on Tuesday, as a pullback in the dollar supported demand for greenback-priced bullion and countered pressure from a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields, as per Reuters.

Spot gold was last up 0.1% at $1,825.29 per ounce, as of 0218 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.6% to $1,825.60.

Spot silver dropped 0.2% to $21.56 per ounce, platinum was flat at $945.76, and palladium fell 1.2% to $2,002.17.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.30%; S&P 500 +0.42%; Nasdaq +0.71%.