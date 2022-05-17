American fast-food giant McDonald's to exit Russia, sell all 850 restaurants in country

After 32 years, the world’s biggest burger chain McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) will exit Russia permanently over the invasion of Ukraine -BBC report.

Its the first global brand to fully exit the country.

The move comes after it temporarily closed its 850 outlets in March.

McDonald's in a letter to its employees cited ‘unpredictable operating environment’ as one of the reasons behind exit.

CEO Chris Kempczinski said, "The dedication and loyalty to McDonald’s of employees and hundreds of Russian suppliers made it a difficult decision to leave. However, we have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values and our commitment to our values means that we can no longer keep the arches shining there."

The Chicago-based fast food giant said it will now look for a ‘local buyer’ that would hire 62,000 of its staff. Until the sale is done, McDonald's intends to pay all of its staff their salaries. McDonald's is reportedly losing $55 million a month since it shut all of its stores in russia.

McDonald's will write off a charge of up to $1.4B to cover the exit.

The move comes after Renault announced it was selling its business in the country. The French firm said its 68% stake in carmaker Avtovaz would be sold to a Russian science institute, while its shares in Renault Russia will go to the city of Moscow.