Halo Collective reports Q1 results
May 17, 2022 3:05 AM ETHalo Collective Inc. (HCANF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Halo Collective press release (OTCQB:HCANF): Q1 adjusted gross profit was $1.4M, or 18.7% gross margin, compared to $2.2M, or 22.1% gross margin, in Q1 2021.
- Revenue of $7.6M (-23.2% Y/Y).
- As of March 31, 2022, the company had a book value of $80.7M ($1.65 book value per share).
- "In 2022, we intend to develop, grow, and ultimately monetize assets by incubating promising cannabis related businesses while remaining laser focused on optimizing West coast cannabis operations. The planned spinout of Halo Tek Inc. is expected to result in a distribution to all Halo shareholders. The intended acquisition of Phytocann is expected to add significant revenue and EBITDA to the Company in late 2022," said Katie Field, President, and Director.