Medivolve reports Q1 results
May 17, 2022 3:10 AM ETMedivolve Inc. (COPRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Medivolve press release (OTCPK:COPRF): Q1 gross profit was $6.41M in the three months ending March 31, 2022, up 518%, compared to $1.05M over the prior three months ending March 31, 2021.
- Net loss was $1.44M in the three months ending March 31, 2022, an improvement of 86%, compared to $9.96M over the prior three months ending March 31, 2021.
- Revenue of $16.69M (+48.4% Y/Y).
- The Company plans to further focus on developing its telehealth business and integrating its Marbella pharmacy into its business model. The Company also intends to expand its testing services beyond COVID-19 as COVID infection numbers decrease in North America as well as evaluate strategic opportunities to expand its COVID-19 testing services.