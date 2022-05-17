Scholar Rock announces 25% workforce reduction
May 17, 2022 3:22 AM ETScholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- As part of its Q1 earnings press release Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) announced a restructuring of its business to prioritize and focus on its clinical stage assets resulting in a reduction to its workforce by approximately 25%, in addition to the curtailment of previously planned hiring.
- The restructuring reduces operating expenses prioritizes R&D activity on completing SAPPHIRE trial and extends cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The company is on track for Phase 2 apitegromab TOPAZ two-year data by mid-year.
- It has progressed enrollment for both Phase 3 apitegromab SAPPHIRE clinical trial & Phase 1 SRK-181 DRAGON clinical trial.
- Further, Yung Chyung, MD, has decided to step down as Chief Medical Officer effective June 30, 2022.
- A search for successor is underway.
- Earlier, Scholar Rock GAAP EPS of -$0.21 beats by $0.41, revenue of $33.19M beats by $14.22M.