How to trade a 13F and what to be aware of in the filing

It's 13F season, where hedge funds with at least $100M in assets under management reveal their holdings. The flurry of filings give investors are chance to see what they bought and sold during the quarter, including long positions, and call and put options, though shorts aren't disclosed on the statements. Besides detailing where the "smart money" is being put to work, some may seek out vulnerabilities they can profit from... remember last year's GameStop saga? It all started when a Reddit user flagged Melvin Capital's heavy puts on GME, which eventually spiraled into the notorious short-squeeze enabled by WallStreetBets.

Where are the big guys putting their money? With the form required to be filed within 45 days of the end of a calendar quarter, hedge funds usually wait until the last minute to publish their holdings as not to let the public know what they are doing. Check out some of the top headlines on Seeking Alpha:

Berkshire Hathaway takes 2.5% stake in Citi in Q1, exits Wells Fargo

Gates Foundation exits Alphabet, pares Microsoft, Walmart, Berkshire holdings

Druckenmiller buys a quarter billion worth of oil and gas stocks during Q1

Dalio's Bridgewater invests in Berkshire Hathaway, exits Tesla in Q1

Dan Loeb's Third Point adds stakes in CSX, Alcoa; exits Alphabet, Upstart

Tepper's Appaloosa bumps up Uber stake in Q1, exits Alliance Data

ValueAct adds stake in TopBuild, cuts stake in Trinity Industries

Paul Singer's Elliott Management exits Santander Consumer, Dell in Q1

Soros Fund Management buys Zynga, exits Activision in Q1

Carl Icahn trims Delek stake, exits Occidental, adds International Flavors & Fragrances

While the transactions can be helpful, it's important to remember that 13Fs don't tell the whole story about what funds are doing. As noted above, bearish bets like short-selling are not included on the statement, so visible long core holdings could actually be hedges against those positions. In some instances, the reports can also reflect investment decisions made months ago, since they are only filed up to 45 days after the quarter is complete.

Go deeper: The recent stock market selloff has battered many of the hedge funds listed above, especially those that have bet heavily on high-flying tech shares. Tiger Global, known for making aggressive big bets in the sector, even lost a reported $17B since the beginning of the year, marking one of the biggest dollar declines for any hedge fund in history. The results have been "very disappointing" as "markets have not been co-operative given the macroeconomic backdrop," according to Tiger Global, which slashed its holdings in companies like Netflix, Zoom, Doordash, Roblox and Robinhood.