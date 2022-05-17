Air liquide, Toyota and Caetanobus team up to accelerate the development of hydrogen mobility in Europe

May 17, 2022 4:06 AM ETL'Air Liquide S.A. (AIQUY), AIQUFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Air Liquide (OTCPK:AIQUY), CaetanoBus and Toyota Motor Europe have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the aim of developing integrated hydrogen solutions, which includes infrastructure development and vehicle fleets.
  • The initial focus will be on buses, light commercial vehicles and cars, with the further aim to accelerate the heavy-duty truck segment.
  • The partnership reflects the shared ambition of the three partners to contribute to decarbonizing transport and accelerate the development of local hydrogen ecosystems for multiple mobility applications.
  • The three companies to leverage expertise to address the entire value chain of hydrogen mobility, ranging from renewable or low-carbon hydrogen production, distribution and refueling infrastructure to the deployment of different vehicle segments.
  • The integration represents another step along the path of decarbonization, which is consistent with the stronger focus from European governments and the readiness of hydrogen technologies.
