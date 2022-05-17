Another day, another tweet. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares are on the move again as Elon Musk confirmed that his $44B deal for the platform cannot move forward until he has more clarity on how many accounts are fake. The stock fell another 3% to $36 in premarket trading on Tuesday - down a total of 25% over the past week - with the completion of the transaction looking increasingly uncertain.

Latest tweet: "20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher," wrote Elon Musk. "My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate. Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does."

The reference was to a thread from CEO Parag Agrawal, who also took to the "digital town square" on Monday, saying "the most advanced spam campaigns are sophisticated and hard to catch." Estimates are based on "multiple human reviews (in replicate) of thousands of accounts" that could not be "performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can't share)." Musk tweeted a poop emoji in response, adding, "so how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."

