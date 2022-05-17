European stocks advance as global markets strive to build positive momentum

May 17, 2022 4:25 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • London +0.49%.
  • Germany +1.36%.
  • France +1.27%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.42% in early trade, with travel and leisure stocks climbing to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.
  • UK April claimant count change -56.9k vs -42.5k expected.
  • Coming up in the session: UK March ILO unemployment rate, employment change at 0600 GMT; UK March average weekly earnings at 0600 GMT and Eurozone Q1 GDP second estimate at 0900 GMT.
  • The war in Ukraine remains a key focus for market sentiment in Europe, with fighting raging in the east and southeast of the country.
  • In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was up more than four basis point to 2.92%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than six basis point to 1.00%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.82%.
  • European futures higher. FTSE +0.83%; CAC +1.60%; DAX +1.61% and EURO STOXX +1.86%.
