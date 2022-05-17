Bri-Chem Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06, revenue of $23.54M
May 17, 2022 4:43 AM ETBri-Chem Corp. (BRYFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Bri-Chem press release (OTC:BRYFF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06.
- Revenue of $23.54M (+104.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter 2022 was $2.4M versus $851K in Q1 2021, representing a 187% increase year over year.
- Adjusted operating earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $3M compared to $559K during the same period last year.
- During the fourth quarter of 2021 and into Q1 2022, global commodity prices have continued to strengthen and the North American outlook for industry drilling and completion activity in 2022 is expected to continue to increase throughout the year.