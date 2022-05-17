On Holding Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.05, revenue of CHF 235.68M; updates FY22 guidance
May 17, 2022 5:14 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- On Holding press release (NYSE:ONON): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of CHF 0.05.
- Revenue of CHF 235.68M (+67.9% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA of CHF 15.7M despite the continued challenging supply chain environment.
- "For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, we now expect net sales to exceed CHF 1.04 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of at least 44% compared to 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA target for the full year to CHF 137 million and the corresponding adjusted EBITDA margin to 13.2%
- We continue to expect a headwind to our cumulative gross profit margin for the first half of 2022 in the range of 700-800 basis points."