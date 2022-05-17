KKR to acquire UK-based power generation company Contourglobal for £1.75B - Reuters
May 17, 2022
- Contourglobal's stock rose ~33% on May 17 following announcement that the New York-based private equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) is acquiring the U.K.-based power generation company for £1.75B, Reuters reported.
- Under the agreement, which is expected to bolster KKR's presence in the renewable energy sector, the PE firm will pay 263.6 pence for every 1 stock of Contourglobal.
- Contourglobal's stock rose +33.40% to 258.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange May 17.
- Contourglobal operates 138 powerplants using a range of fuel types, technology and equipment, and spans across 20 countries. The company's Renewable Energy Segment uses hydro, solar, wind and biogas to generate 1,808MW of electricity, while its Thermal Energy Segment uses gas, coal and oil as fuels to generate 2,509MW of electricity, according to the company's website.
- ContourGlobal will recommend its shareholders to accept the offer, said the report citing KKR.