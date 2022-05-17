PayPal raises $3B through debt offering

May 17, 2022 5:40 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has priced its offering of $3B of senior notes in four tranches.
  • Offering consists of $500M of 3.900% notes due 2027, $1B of 4.400% notes due 2032, $1B of 5.050% notes due 2052 and $500M of 5.250% notes due 2062.
  • The offering is expected to close May 23, 2022.
  • Proceeds from the offering is estimated to be approximately $2.99B.
  • A portion of the proceeds will be used to fund the purchase for cash of any and all of the company's outstanding 2.200% notes due 2022 and 1.350% notes due 2023 pursuant to the tender offer that commenced on May 16, 2022 and for the payment of related and unpaid interest, premiums, fees and expenses.
  • Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Shares up 3% premarket.
