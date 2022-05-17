Intercontinental Exchange updates on Euroclear stake divestment
May 17, 2022 5:45 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announced an update on the divestment of its 9.85% stake in Euroclear, the Brussels-based provider of post-trade security settlement, custody, and collateral management.
- In October 2021, it had planned to divest its stake in Euroclear for EUR709M.
- The company now has reached an agreement with Euroclear to sell 5.42% of its stake to Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) and 4.43% of its stake to Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement (SFPI-FPIM).
- CDC is a French-government owned investment company while SFPI-FPIM is a Belgium-government owned investment company.