Intercontinental Exchange updates on Euroclear stake divestment

May 17, 2022 5:45 AM ETIntercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field.

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICEannounced an update on the divestment of its 9.85% stake in Euroclear, the Brussels-based provider of post-trade security settlement, custody, and collateral management.
  • In October 2021, it had planned to divest its stake in Euroclear for EUR709M.
  • The company now has reached an agreement with Euroclear to sell 5.42% of its stake to Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC) and 4.43% of its stake to Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement (SFPI-FPIM).
  • CDC is a French-government owned investment company while SFPI-FPIM is a Belgium-government owned investment company.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.