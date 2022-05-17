After 2 decades GlaxoSmithKline changes name to GSK ahead of consumer spinoff

May 17, 2022

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

  • After more than 20 years, when SmithKline Beecham and GlaxoWellcome merged to form GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), the British healthcare company changed its name to GSK plc.
  • The pharma giant is currently on track to demerge its Consumer Healthcare business Haleon in July 2022. Haleon will include the brands Sensodyne, Panadol, Advil, Voltaren Theraflu, Otrivin, and Centrum, among others.
  • The company had said its April 27 earnings release that it would change its name around mid-May but the effective date would be announced later.
  • The new name, GSK, has been commonly used in media circles to refer to the company.
  • The company said London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange will reflect the name change in due course and the ticker symbol 'GSK' will remain the same.
